Adam Cole’s WWE Contract To Expire Soon

Adam Cole has reportedly agreed to work through WWE SummerSlam Weekend, and then re-evaluate his future, as his contract is expiring this month and he is set to become a free agent.

It was just revealed, via WrestlingInc, that Cole’s WWE NXT contract is set to expire after SummerSlam. It was reported that Cole had been rumored to have his contract expire in 2024, but now it’s been confirmed that the contract is expiring this month after SummerSlam. The deal was actually up after the recent Great American Bash special on July 6, but he extended it.

Cole reportedly has a lot of options in front of him, including from companies who are not even in the “current wrestling space,” according to the original report.

Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there was a whole lot more to the story, more than just a contract expiring as Cole expressed to WWE that he was willing to work through SummerSlam Weekend and then re-evaluate things. Their report noted that there was an assumption internally that Cole’s contract expired back in December, but WWE sources noted that they became aware of the deal actually expiring in early July, as mentioned above.

WWE sources put Cole over for agreeing to work through SummerSlam Week and then re-evaluate things, instead of just showing up on another wrestling TV show without any notice by WWE. There was once word within WWE that Cole had actually inked a new deal when the USA Network agreement for thew weekly TV show came to be, but that was not the case, despite internal rumors.