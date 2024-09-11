Adam Copeland Is Considering Starting A Finishing School With Beth Phoenix

AEW star “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland spoke with AMNY’s Dean Moses on a number of topics, including the possibility of teaming up with his wife Beth Phoenix in AEW and how he is considering starting a finishing school with her.

Copeland said, “One thing we have talked about is maybe starting a type of finishing school, where, if there are people within the industry that feel like they’re just missing a little something, we’ll come on down to Asheville.” “Because you got FTR, you got me, and you got Beth Phoenix.”

“We’re debating that and then just seeing if that’s a time commitment that we even have at this stage.”