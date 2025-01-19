Adam Copeland On How He Wants To End His Pro Wrestling Career

Top AEW star Adam Copeland (Cope) spoke with The Leafs Nation’s Up Close on a number of topics, including how he would want to end his pro wrestling career.

Cope said, “That’s going to be the big decision for me. Who do I get in there with last? I’d love to get in there with a young person and just try and strap a rocket to him. In my last match, what can I do to try to get someone set up? Or at least another block in the foundation to set them up to be able to take it further and further. I think to Bret [Hart], and I take his example, and I look at what he did for me. He didn’t need to do that. He didn’t need to put that time in and need to care, but he did. That really taught me the whole giving back is true.”

On not wanting to be the old guy who is hanging on:

“I don’t want to be the old guy who is hanging on. I want wrestle somebody who I feel is going to be part of the future of AEW and just have fun, and experience it together, and after go, ‘Take it and run.’ I’m thinking maybe two years. Being off with a broken leg has kind of extended it. Six months that I’ve been off, tack that on.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)