Adam Copeland On The Possibility Of A TLC Reunion Match Taking Place In AEW

During an interview with Alex Nino Ghecciu of the Lethbridge Herald, Adam Copeland mentioned the possibility of a TLC reunion match taking place in AEW.

“People say (they want to see it), but no, actually stop and think about it for a second. We were in our early 20s when we did those matches. We’re in our 50s now. Leave it in a very good place in memory, and let us do what we do now, which is tell better stories.”

Copeland also discussed what he has enjoyed about his AEW run so far:

“It allows me to try different things that I wouldn’t have tried in my matches before. When I was with WWE and how I was being used, it was basically, just come back and do the greatest hits. And that’s great. But it also gets boring, and I like challenges.”