Adam “Hangman” Page Announces Live Children’s Book Reading On Instagram

AEW superstar Adam “Hangman” Page has announced on Twitter that he will be holding a live reading of his new children’s book Adam & The Golden Horeshoe today on his Instagram account.

The tag champion writes, “Hello parents. I will be hosting a live reading of my new children’s book on Instagram, along with a small learning activity, TOMORROW, Friday the 17th at 2pm EST. See you then!”

Check out the details, including a press release from the book’s publisher Trism Books.