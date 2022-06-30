Adam Page Addresses CM Punk Botching the Buckshot Lariat Twice

“Hangman” Adam Page discussed his encounter with CM Punk at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV in an interview with WrestlingInc.com. In response to CM Punk botching the Buckshot Lariat twice, Page said the following.

“It made me feel better about myself that I can do it, I know that. Grabbing the ropes and flipping over like that and landing on your feet and hitting the guy in the face is hard on any day at any time, much less, you know, 20 minutes into a match, and I think that made me have a little more appreciation and pride in the ability to do it.”

“It doesn’t surprise me that he couldn’t do it, and that’s not a knock on him because it’s a tough-ass thing to do, and it’s something I’ve done for a long time. I’ve had time to sharpen it, he hasn’t. So, I don’t know that I have the best Go To Sleep in the world either, certainly not as good as his because he beat my ass with it.”

