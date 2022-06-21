Adam Page and Renee Paquette Seemingly Call Out Booker T for Adam Cole Comments

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the injuries of AEW talent, as previously mentioned. “We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole” Booker T stated, drawing criticism from fans and professionals in the wrestling industry. With the following tweet, “Hangman” Adam Page seemed to answer the comments, but he didn’t mention Booker T by name.

“i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some shit ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me”

i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some shit ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 21, 2022

Renee Paquette, who also didn’t mention Booker T by name, said the following on Twitter.

“Body shaming is the absolute shits. Wtf is happening right now? Totally thought we were moving past talking about ppl like this. While the focus is normally on women, I’ve had many men talk to me about body dysmorphia. Piss up a rope.”

Body shaming is the absolute shits. Wtf is happening right now? Totally thought we were moving past talking about ppl like this. While the focus is normally on women, I’ve had many men talk to me about body dysmorphia. Piss up a rope. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 20, 2022

Booker T responded to the negative reaction in a follow-up podcast, denying that he was “hating on an AEW guy.” Booker T criticized wrestling websites for publishing “clickbait” and claimed that his words had been taken out of context.

“Nothing but love and respect to @AdamColePro. Quotes taken out of context per usual.”