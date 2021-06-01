Adam Page Has A Message For AEW Fans That Aren’t Vaccinated

After defeating Brian Cage at the 2021 AEW Double or Nothing PPV, “Hangman” Adam Page wrote about the live crowd in an Instagram story. Page had a message for people that aren’t vaccinated:

“Wow ok it felt very good to hear y’all again. Thank you.

Please do your part to help keep it safe going forward and get your vaccination ASAP. If you haven’t already and you don’t and won’t mask up for a crowd you can just keep your damn money and stay the hell away from me and AEW. Thank you and have a blessed day.”