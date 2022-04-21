Adam Page Reveals His Proudest AEW Match, Talks Making A Living From Wrestling

“Hangman” Adam Page made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

When realized he could make a living in the wrestling business:

“When I started out with ROH, I was not making a living from it, and that took a while. I was teaching during the week and wrestling on the weekends, but the money started to add up. Once I knew I was joining Bullet Club and I was going to start touring with New Japan, I kind of knew then. I wasn’t making enough for a living, but my deal would be up at the end of the year. If I’m going to Japan, I will get some sort of a salary and make a living. This was in April or May of that year. So I wrapped up the school year and would tell them I would be done. Thank God for the salary or I would have been done.”

Which AEW match he is most proud of:

“Probably the 60 minutes with Bryan [Danielson], mostly because I wrestled for 60 minutes. I thought I might die. 60 minutes is a long time to do anything. I thought I might perish but I got through it. But then there is also the match with Kenny against The Bucks, and winning the title. Those are the three.”