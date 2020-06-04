Adam Page Talks Getting The Name “Hangman” From Former WWE Star

Adam “Hangman” Page made an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about a wide range of topics including how he got the “Hangman” nickname.

Tony Schiavone had mentioned that Page got the name “Hangman” from Luke Gallows. Here is what Page had to say:

“Probably everything, which is weird because I don’t really know him,” Page revealed. “I met him one time.

“Probably everything to do with the name ‘Hangman.’ Him, [Karl] Anderson and AJ [Styles] and New Japan knew they were bringing in Adam Cole to be in the Bullet Club, and I guess I was suggested as the other person. So you’re going to have Adam Cole and Adam Page, who both looked kind of similar, had similar wrestling styles, and Adam Cole was like main event ROH guy at that time.

“So I was going to have to do something a little different, and that was kind of the suggestion to me from Gedo. I kind of thought the name ‘Hangman’ would be cool like if I have this noose like he used to have or whatever. Instead of being Gallows, I’ll be Hangman. Me telling you that story was probably about as much thought was put into the whole thing at the time because I was just so excited to get over there and get the thing going.”