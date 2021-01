Adam Pearce commented on his upcoming match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble PPV:

And yes, I lost that match. Lost a championship that meant a lot to me. Lost a piece of myself. But in the process I learned a lot. A lot about me. A lot about the agony of defeat. A lot about how to avoid it. Again, I NEVER wanted this. But sleep on me, I beg you. (2/2)

— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 10, 2021