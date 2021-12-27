Adam Pearce Addresses The Covid-19 Situation In WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that several WWE stars were pulled from the live events in New York City and Tampa on December 26th 2021 due to the “effects of Covid-19.”

WWE official Adam Pearce issued a brief statement on Twitter regarding the matter:

“Just a quick note of gratitude:

As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on.

It’s an honor to work alongside you.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that only around half of the Producers are available for the December 27th 2021 edition of RAW.