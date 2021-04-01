Adam Pearce Announces Andre Memorial Battle Royal & SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way For Next Friday Night

Next Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, the go-home show for WrestleMania 37, will be a special WrestleMania edition of the show.

Adam Pearce has announced that next Friday’s SmackDown, taped this week, will feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles currently held by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Next Friday’s SmackDown will also feature appearances by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge to promote their Triple Threat on Night Two.

Pearce has announced the following participants for the Andre Battle Royal: Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker.

WWE has not confirmed participants for the Fatal 4 Way as of this writing, but likely challengers for Roode and Ziggler include Otis and Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and The Street Profits.