Adam Pearce Announces Seth Rollins For 10/7 WWE Raw

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is coming home to Monday night’s.

Following his surprise return in the final moments of the Last Monster Standing match on last week’s show, Seth Rollins has been announced for his official return to WWE Raw this coming Monday night.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement in a special video released via social media on Sunday afternoon.

Also scheduled for the 10/7 episode of WWE Raw is GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol Fashioned Donnybrook.