Adam Pearce Comments On Beating CoronaVirus, Update On William Regal’s Announcement

William Regal to make huge announcement NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make a huge announcement this Wednesday night on NXT. What will Regal have to say? And what effects will his announcement have on the NXT Universe? Be sure to tune in to USA Network at 8/7 C to find out!

– WWE Producer Adam Pearce tweeted today to apparently show that he has beat the CoronaVirus. Pearce announced on 6/25 that he had tested positive for COVID. Today he posted a photo with the image representing COVID down in a wrestling ring. He captioned the photo with: “#AndStill”

Pearce should be returning to work at the WWE Performance Center soon. Here is his full tweet-