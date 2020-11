In a backstage segment on this week’s WWE RAW, Adam Pearce accidentally referred to Drew McIntyre as “Drew McInfart” before quickly correcting himself. Pearce’s botch ended up trending on Twitter and Pearce issued a comment:

Apologies to Mr. McInfart, who is obviously the champion of something entirely different. pic.twitter.com/UyfqSbhHj4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 24, 2020