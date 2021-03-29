Adam Pearce Comments On If He Wants To Wrestle Again

During an appearance on the PWI Podcast, WWE official Adam Pearce commented on if he has any interest in returning to the ring:

“I have zero interest in being a full-time wrestler ever again in my life. Zero. Less than zero. Everything that’s happening and has happened to this point has been the proverbial cliche ‘icing on the cake’ in a very real and literal sense for me. I’m having the time of my life doing this now, mostly because I don’t have to do it to make a living anymore. It’s really gratifying to be in there with the very best in our profession, whether you’re talking about Roman, or whether you’re talking about Paul Heyman. On the Raw side, I had some interactions with Randy Orton not too long ago that could have and may still go somewhere further too. This is the cream of the crop and I get to ply my trade and match wits and clang swords with these guys. I never thought that was going to happen. So, whatever ends up happening is the perfect, coming around full circle if you will. It’s amazing.”