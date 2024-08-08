Adam Pearce Comments On Possible WWE G.M. Match Against Nick Aldis

Could WWE some day build to a battle between Raw and SmackDown General Managers?

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce spoke about the possibility of such a showdown during his appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” this week.

“There is something there,” Pearce said when asked about possibly getting into the ring with Aldis. “There is a lot of errant opportunity between Mr. Aldis and I. Here’s the thing, you have to want that. I don’t think he wants that. No, that’d be fun. Neither one of us, Nick and I, are ever going to angle for a position in the spotlight like that. I think we’re both content, happy, and honored to have the positions we have currently in WWE. There is only one general manager for the show. It’s highly important.”

Pearce continued, “It has been the pinnacle of my professional performing career and I hope that continues into the future. As I’ve said 100 times privately and publicly, I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty either. If the situation calls for it, I’m sure Nick would be down for it. I think there is a whole litany of NWA fans who have played that ‘What If?’ game. Our names are always connected when people talk about that, especially in the modern era, what would happen? It’d be fun for a lot of different groups of wrestling fans.”

