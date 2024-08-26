Adam Pearce Confirms Two New Matches For Tonight’s WWE Raw (8/26/2024)

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has checked in with an update on tonight’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ahead of the August 26 episode of WWE Raw on USA Network, the Raw G.M. surfaced on social media with a new video announcing The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso in two matches that will take place as part of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament.

Also scheduled for tonight’s Raw:

* Randy Orton to appear live

* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Intercontinental Title Number One Contenders Tournament begins

* Update on Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest following attack by Judgment Day

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.