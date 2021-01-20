Adam Pearce Explains Royal Rumble Qualifying Rule, Ali Addresses Retribution

– WWE official Adam Pearce commented on why some WWE stars are allowed to “declare” themselves for the Royal Rumble match while others have to qualify:

It’s actually pretty simple: Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them. 🤷‍♂️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021

Those that have an external occipital protuberance in fine working order do. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021

NOT MEDICALLY CLEARED. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021

– Ali of Retribution explained the presentation of the group: