Adam Pearce Explains Royal Rumble Qualifying Rule, Ali Addresses Retribution

– WWE official Adam Pearce commented on why some WWE stars are allowed to “declare” themselves for the Royal Rumble match while others have to qualify:
It’s actually pretty simple: Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them. 🤷♂️
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021
Those that have an external occipital protuberance in fine working order do.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021
NOT MEDICALLY CLEARED.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021
– Ali of Retribution explained the presentation of the group:
Why? Because I wanted to prove that how you look and what your name is matters in this company and to “fans”. No one gives a shit about talent. https://t.co/jISuYuk8j5 https://t.co/i7AjOLQzie
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 20, 2021