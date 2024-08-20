Adam Pearce Recalls Getting The Call To Join WWE

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including getting the call to join the company.

Pearce said, “He said, ‘Hey, man, if I told you, that I think I can get you a job that you could have for the next 25 years, but it meant that you’d never put your boots on again, what would you say?’ And I said, ‘When do I start?’”

On going through a WWE tryout at that point at the same time as newcomers to wrestling:

“I was looking to turn the page on the dream, so to speak, and, yeah, it went great.”

On a possible return to the ring:

“I’ve been done for ten years. December 21st of this year will be ten years to the day I had my last pro match.”

