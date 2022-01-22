Adam Scherr Addresses Controversial Remarks That He Made In 2020

During the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March of 2020, AEW star Evil Uno wrote a post on social media about encouraging people to support wrestlers through Patreon and other outlets. Adam Scherr, who was Braun Strowman at the time, responded to a screenshot of Uno’s post on Insatgram with the following comments:

“Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can’t afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions. That’s why I quit strongman. I loved it, but I couldn’t afford to live so instead of making a go fund me or a Patreon wanting someone else to take care of me I went out and worked harder than I ever have in my life to get to where I am. What happened to being accountable for your own actions????!!!”

“And for anyone that goes that’s easy for you to say you’re a WWE Superstar just and and FYI 7 years ago I moved to Florida with everything I owned in a Kio Soul with $150 to my name when I started this!!!”

Evil Uno published an Insta post asking people to support indie wrestlers during this awful time period. Braun, responded with this: pic.twitter.com/qvf8Lzr14p — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) March 20, 2020

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBSSports.com, Scherr addressed the backlash he received from what he wrote:

“I still believe in it. In my opinion, people took it out of context. Did it age terribly? Absolutely. I made that comment months before the lockdown, before all of this stuff. Of course, everybody ran wild with it and tried to make more out of it than it really was for the clickbait. At the end of the day, it was motivational — in my opinion — what I was trying to talk about… Sometimes in life your goals and what you dream about, you can’t do. That’s the point, dry and simple. So many people, I think, have gotten complacent with putting their problems and making somebody else’s there’s… Sometimes you need to control your own destiny. That’s how it was with me in strongman. I was in the top five strongest guys on the planet. I loved it. I didn’t want to leave the sport, but I couldn’t pay my bills. So there comes a time when you have to realize what is an achievable and attainable goal for what you have to do to survive. That was how all that got taken out of context. Some people don’t like it. Some people do. Either way, it doesn’t bother me done. That’s what I still believe. I’ve worked my butt off for everything I’ve ever gotten in my entire life. It was a motivational thing to tell people, ‘Hey, sometimes this may not work out for you. Go and try something else. Look what can happen.’ That’s what it was for me. Look what I was doing. I took a chance and look what I made out of it.”

You can check out the full interview below: