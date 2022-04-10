Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) Calls Out AEW President Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals.

Instagram user “buryingsmarks_” posted a screenshot of what Khan wrote and former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) issued a comment while bringing up his Control Your Narrative promotion:

“Why is there no face to palm emoji. This is the same guy that pays the dirt sheets and says his wrestlers are free to do what ever but black balled them from CYN shows. Why???? Cause we’re a f**king threat.”

Scherr also took a shot at AEW Dynamite on Twitter. One person wrote that he would punish his kid by making him watch three hours of WWE RAW if he got a haircut like Scherr and here was Scherr’s response:

“Hahahah dynamite would be far worse punishment”