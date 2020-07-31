Additional AEW Programming Coming Soon?, New AEW Signing Confirmed

– In a recent interview with ESPN.com, Cody Rhodes addressed the talk of AEW having additional programming.

ESPN: What’s the latest on AEW’s broadcast schedule? Will there be a third hour or second show, as has previously been rumored?

Cody: “I think probably in four to six weeks I’ll have a firmer answer on that. That’s still very much the case. The format of that show might be different. It might rely on the production we have in place already, it might not. I know we’ve got all kinds of different plans converging on what we want. The goal of what the third hour would be is to showcase a different crop of talent from AEW. It’s very hard when you have this much talent and you only have a single weekly show. It’s hard to keep people in the mix. As a wrestler, it’s even hard to train for. The only way to train for wrestling is still wrestling. It’s been an adjustment, even without the pandemic.”

Cody clarified on Twitter that Dynamite is not going to become a three-hour show.

– AEW officially announced the signing of former Impact Wrestling and NWA star Eddie Kingston: