Additional Details on How Adam Page Was Treated After Suffering a Concussion

As PWMania.com previously reported, the world title match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was cut short due to Page suffering a concussion. AEW announcer Jim Ross addressed the injury on his podcast, Grilling JR.

Ross said:

“So, they took him to the hospital via ambulance, and he got thoroughly evaluated in good hands. Doctors were ready and it was all cool. Then he got released because they couldn’t do anything for him. He’s in that concussion protocol, and I’m not really sure what concussion protocol means. I think it has different meanings for different teams maybe. I’m not sure, but I’m glad that he’s been released. That allowed him to go home, allowed him to get treatment, medical care, people that he’s familiar with; he could be home everyday for a while and it’s probably not gonna hurt him.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: