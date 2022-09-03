Additional Title Match Added To Zero Hour Pre-Show At AEW ALL OUT 2022

You can officially pencil in an additional title match at the AEW ALL OUT 2022 special event this coming Sunday night.

Added to the Zero Hour pre-show leading into the ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois later this weekend is another title match, which will feature mixed tag-team action.

In a rematch from the AEW ALL OUT 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will put their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against the team that beat them on Friday night’s program — Ortiz and Ruby Soho.

The match was officially announced after their initial bout at Rampage. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday for the best live AEW coverage anywhere on the web. As always, we’ll set the standard for the most comprehensive, consistently updated live results of the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view.