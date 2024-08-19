Additional WWE Raw Spoilers For Tonight (8/19/2024): Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Some more spoilers and late backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw.

Wrestle Votes are reporting the following spoilers and notes for the August 19 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw:

* CM Punk to issue a challenge for a match at WWE Bash In Berlin

* Bronson Reed finds himself big opposition

* Bron Breakker Music Video Package

* Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser in the main event

For several more spoilers for tonight’s WWE Raw, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.