Adnan Virk Comments On Leaving WWE

Adnan Virk has tweeted a statement on his WWE release, thanking the company for the opportunity and blaming the weekly grind that took its toll on he and his family.

Virk wrote-

“Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

As reported before, WWE announced today that they have parted ways with Virk. He just started as the RAW lead announcer on the RAW After WrestleMania.

