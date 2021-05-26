Adnan Virk Offered Large Payday To Do MMA Play-By-Play For Adult Webcam Company

Adult entertainment website CamSoda has offered a MMA play-by-play job to former WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk. It was announced on Tuesday that Virk and WWE have parted ways after just over a month on the job. While Virk remains employed in other ventures, including the MLB Network and the NHL Network, CamSoda has offered him $50,000 to do play-by-play for their upcoming Fight Circus MMA pay-per-view show in Thailand on Saturday, June 19.

The wild MMA Fight Circus Volume 3 event will feature a Siamese Boxing match with tied together 2-man teams, Indian Leg Wrestling between female Russian fighters, a Muay Thai fight inside of a phone booth, a Human Cockfighting bout with Karate vs. Taekwondo, an intergender Muay Thai fight, plus a 2-on-1 main event with former UFC fighter Will Chope taking on local fighters Bank and No Money, and more. The legendary Bob Sapp will also be in the house, leading the Team Blue fighters against Jon Nutt and the Team Red fighters. You can find the full card here.

Virk has not publicly responded to the offer as of this writing. The full letter issued to Virk can be seen below, written by CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker: