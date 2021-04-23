Adnan Virk On Meeting Vince McMahon, If Vince Is In His Headset At RAW

New WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk has finally met WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. As reported before, following Virk’s debut at the RAW announce table with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, Virk noted on Sportsnet 960’s “Boomer In the Morning” show that he did not get to meet Vince during WrestleMania 37 Weekend, or at RAW when he made his debut for the company.

Virk also said he didn’t get to meet Vince during his audition. However, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and Michael Cole, vouched for him as the group watched audition tapes. Virk noted during last Thursday’s radio appearance that Vince had no idea who he was going into the audition, but liked his voice and presentation, so he went forward on the recommendation from Cole and Khan. He also said he’s sure Vince was taking notes for ways he can improve, and joked that when he does meet Vince, he wants to talk about former WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition.

In an update, Virk appeared on this week’s Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and told host Jimmy Traina that he did get to meet Vince after this week’s RAW, which was his second with the company.

“I met him after the second show and he was great. He was really supportive, he gave good feedback,” Virk said.

Virk was then asked if Vince is in his headset during RAW.

“I would say he’s giving real-time feedback. I definitely know what he’s feeling,” Virk said. “It’s interesting — when you’re there, as a lifelong fan, there’s so much that goes through your mind when you see Vince McMahon. Obviously, you think of him [and] what he’s done on the air. But then off the air, I was telling my friends, this is like one of the great American success stories ever. If you think back like how he bet on himself the first WrestleMania. The fact what this has grown into — this is a global entity. It’s kind of remarkable. As I was talking to him, it’s tough not to just think about all that he’s accomplished. It’s amazing.”

Virk had his WWE audition this past February and was picked over other broadcasters. He also has experience with the MLB Network, NHL Network and DAZN. The MLB Network had to sign off on Virk moving ahead with WWE after the audition. Virk previously noted that he was contacted in late 2020 as WWE was interested in hiring a sportscaster. He had not been watching WWE on a weekly basis at that point, but he started watching in January and studied like he would study in preparation for calling a hockey game. He used the WWE website for information. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan previously served as Virk’s longtime agent when he worked for the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).