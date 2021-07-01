Advertised Dark Matches For Upcoming WWE Events

WWE has several matches advertised for upcoming TV tapings for when the company returns to the road in July. These are most likely dark matches for fans in the arenas, not matches to air on TV.

Matches advertised for upcoming RAW TV events are WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle.

Matches advertised for upcoming SmackDown TV tapings are The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and a partner of their choosing.

For the women’s division, Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is advertised for multiple red brand events, while Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is listed for blue brand events.