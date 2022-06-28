Advertised Match Pulled From This Week’s WWE RAW

It appears that WWE altered several portions of RAW during the broadcast.

In a Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match, Kevin Owens was set to face Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod Monday night on RAW, according to advertisements. Despite the fact that the match didn’t go as planned, Ezekiel did emerge backstage in a segment with John Cena.

The match was mentioned in a WWE email that was issued to fans just before the broadcast and was still featured on the WWE.com RAW preview page.

There is no information as to what led to the cancellation of their match, although it’s possible that they wanted to run more John Cena segments before his entrance at 10 pm Eastern. As PWMania.com previously reported, in addition to his backstage appearances, WWE also aired clips from Cena’s time with the company and “thank you” videos from WWE Hall Of Famers. Current AEW stars were also featured in several of those videos.

