Advocate For Mercedes Mone Addresses Her Choice To Join AEW Rather Than Return To WWE

Keven Undergaro, an advocate for Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks, addressed her choice to join AEW rather than return to WWE on the Heal Squad podcast.

“A few months ago, we get a call from her old home saying they want her back. They put out a generous offer. A rival company that exists now also put out an offer. Mercedes is really smart. She went with her gut and she felt the other offer was right. I agreed with her. It had a lot more. Not money, necessarily, but opportunity, creative, and mental help.”

“It’s nice that, where Mercedes is now, she’s not tolerated, she’s truly celebrated. They see her for what she is, which is a star. This is a girl that, even just being on Mandalorian in her small role, they made nine action figures for her. They don’t do that out of charity, they do that because they sell. It’s nice that she’s in a home now that gets it. It’s just nice to finally feel like I was able to deliver this.”



