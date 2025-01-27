A&E’s WWE Programming Slate Set For February Premiere With WWE LFG And More

The following was issued to us:

A&E SETS AIRDATES FOR NEW HIGH-OCTANE WWE® PROGRAMMING LINE UP KICKING OFF SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH

NEW COMPETITION SERIES “WWE LFG” BEGINS AT 8PM ET/PT

FOLLOWED BY THE RETURN OF “WWE RIVALS” AT 9:30PM ET/PT AND THE DEBUT OF “WWE’S GREATEST MOMENTS” AT 10:30 PM ET/PT

New York, NY – January 27, 2025 – WWE® and A&E to unleash a brand-new slate of programming starting with the premiere of the intense new competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats),” the debut of “WWE’s Greatest Moments” and the return of “WWE Rivals”. These projects continue the brands multi-year programming partnership with over 180 hours of original content airing over the next three years.

Beginning Sunday, February 16th at 8pm ET, “WWE LFG”, an action-packed, competitive series, redefines what it takes to make it in WWE. Each week, sixteen WWE hopefuls push their limits to earn the ultimate prize: a coveted spot on NXT, WWE’s developmental series featuring the brightest rising stars in professional wrestling. For the first time ever, viewers get an inside look at the grueling training process including intense in-ring matches and behind-the-scenes footage. The participants receive world-class coaching from iconic WWE Legends such as Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley. In addition to the legendary coaches, a pair of WWE Hall of Famers – Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, and Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative – help guide the competitors as they earn points for their electrifying performances.

Immediately following at 9:30pm ET/PT, “WWE Rivals” returns for an all-new season bringing WWE’s most legendary rivalries to life like never before. Actor, comedian and WWE Superfan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias leads a round table and unfiltered discussion with WWE icons including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Nash, Kevin Owens, John Bradshaw Layfield, and more. In each one-hour episode, viewers will experience iconic battles and defining moments closer than ever with epic match footage paired with insider commentary. This season, the untold truths of epic rivalries will include Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T, Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Undertaker, The Rock vs. Mick Foley, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch and more.

Rounding out the night at 10:30pm ET/PT, new series “WWE’s Greatest Moments” offers fans a chance to count down the most iconic events in WWE history. Hosted by legendary play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, each half-hour episode will feature WWE Superstars and Legends—including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and more—sharing their personal memories from some of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history. The series will count down the most unforgettable moments from every era of SmackDown and Monday Night Raw to premium live events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. It will also explore legendary moments from Superstars like CM Punk and the groundbreaking factions of DX and NWO.

WWE-themed series and specials to air exclusively on A&E platforms and to be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.

“WWE LFG” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, and Jeremy Borash, with Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers for A&E.

“WWE Rivals” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser and Marc Pomarico. Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E.

“WWE’s Greatest Moments” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive Producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser and Marc Pomarico. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge serve as Executive Producers for A&E.

About A&E

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, original programming that captivates viewers and brings them to the heart of the stories that matter. Through its distinctive brand of award-winning non-fiction and documentary programming, A&E always makes entertainment an art. For more press information and photography, please visit us at press.aenetworks.com.

Website: aetv.com | Twitter: @aetv | Facebook: aetv | Instagram: @aetv | TikTok: @aetv

About WWE

WWE®️ is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.