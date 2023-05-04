AEW Adds Title Match To Next Week’s Dynamite, Additional Segment Announced

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, it was announced that next Wednesday night’s show will feature the previously announced Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley main event in a Steel Cage match.

Added to the lineup is Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society in an AEW International Championship. It was also announced that we will hear from AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR.

next Wednesday night, May 10, 2023, for live AEW Dynamite results coverage at 8/7c on TBS from Detroit, MI.