AEW Adult Swim Tag Tournament ComicCon Update From Tony Khan

What happened to the AEW Adult Swim Tag Tournament from the San Diego ComicCon event back in July?

Tony Khan was asked about this during the AEW Full Gear 2024 post-show press conference on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey.

Featured below is an excerpt from the post-show media scrum where the AEW President touches on this topic:

“We’ve had great experiences. Going to San Diego ComicCon was tremendous. We’re grateful to Warner Brothers Discovery and all the great PR people in AEW and at Warner Brothers Discovery who helped put it together. We had great experience from the panel and we even put on a show there. Sometime. I’d like to show it to you, hopefully we get all the clearances from Adult Swim. The Adult Swim tag team tournament we had there was a lot of fun. If we ever get the rights to those Adult Swim characters, I’d hope to show it all to you somebody.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.