AEW Advertising Forbidden Door 2025, ALL IN 2026 For London, England

England is getting some big pay-per-views from All Elite Wrestling in 2025 and 2026.

On Friday, photos of advertisements in London, England began popping up on social media revealing the location for two big upcoming shows in the next two years.

As previously reported, after AEW All In 2024 goes down this Saturday, August 25, from Wembley Stadium in London, England, the show will take place in Texas in 2025 at Global Life Stadium.

AEW All In will return to London in 2026.

For 2025, London isn’t being left out, as the annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view will also take place in London, England.