AEW All Access Premiering Tonight, Previous For The First Four Episodes

The new AEW: All Access unscripted reality series will premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TBS, following the conclusion of the live AEW Dynamite.

The one-hour premiere will air at 10 p.m., followed by a replay at 11 p.m. Each week, TBS will air replays at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. the following Saturday, as well as at 6 a.m. the following Sunday.

TBS has released the synopsis for the first four All Access episodes. On April 19, there will be no episode, but the fourth episode will air on April 26. The first season will have six one-hour episodes, so unless there is another week off other than April 19, the season finale could air on May 10, almost three weeks before Double Or Nothing on May 28. It’s possible that the finale will be moved closer to Double Or Nothing, as one of the main points of All Access is to build up to major AEW events.

The following is a synopsis for the first four episodes, as well as the trailer:

Episode 1, March 29: Life On The Ropes – Tony Khan gives fans an all-access pass to the world of AEW at a pivotal time for the company; The Young Bucks return after two months away; and Dr. Britt Baker aims to raise the profile of the women’s division while boyfriend Adam Cole battles to comeback from a severe concussion.

Episode 2, April 5: Main Event – Sammy Guevara is in the match of his life against Bryan Danielson, while his wife Tay Melo’s career is on the ropes. Meanwhile, Dr. Britt Baker and wrestling icon Saraya cut a critical promo; and the Young Bucks continue their comeback.

Episode 3, April 12: Full Gear – The final pay-per-view event on the AEW calendar features the long-awaited return of the Young Bucks to the ring amid concerns over their legacy. And, Dr. Britt Baker shepherds in Saraya’s improbable return from a near-death injury. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara sets to prove himself in a Fatal 4-Way against three living legends as Tay Melo laments being left out of the party.

Episode 4, April 26: Wayward Sons – The Young Bucks continue their best of seven series as they question their future in wrestling. Meanwhile Britt wonders if tonight is the night that a decision is made on Thunder Rosa’s championship run, and Ruby Soho makes her return from injury with her eyes set on nemesis Tay Melo.