AEW: All Access Preview For This Week (4/26/2023)

AEW: All Access returns tomorrow night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of the new AEW: All Access show, the company has released a preview for the program.

Scheduled for this week’s show is the latest from The Young Bucks’ best of seven series, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa AEW Women’s title controversy and Ruby Soho’s return from injury.

All Elite Wrestling issued the following regarding this week’s episode:

NEW EPISODES AIR WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAYS 10 PM ET/PT ON TBS

The Young Bucks continue their best of seven series as they question their future in wrestling. Meanwhile Britt Baker wonders if tonight is the night that a decision is made on Thunder Rosa’s championship run, and Ruby Soho makes her return from injury with her eyes set on nemesis Tay Melo.

