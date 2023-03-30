AEW All Access Viewership And Rating Report For 3/29/2023

According to Showbuzz Daily, the one-hour season premiere of AEW All Access on TBS on Wednesday drew 328,000 viewers.

This is a 55.55% decrease from the 738,000 viewers who tuned in for the one-hour All Access sneak peek last Saturday, which had a strong lead-in from a primetime NCAA basketball game on TBS.

The season premiere of All Access received a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is a 54.16% decrease from the special sneak peek’s 0.24 key demo rating on Saturday.

This week, All Access ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.11 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This week, All Access ranked #93 in cable viewership for the night.

According to Wrestlenomics, Power Slap previously aired in the same timeslot on TBS and averaged 297,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating. Power Slap’s best rating was 413,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating on January 25.

Our 2023 AEW All Access Viewership Tracker is available below:

March 25 Episode: 738,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Sneak Peek after Saturday Rampage)

March 29 Episode: 328,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere normal timeslot episode)