AEW All In 2023 Gate Surpasses The $8 Million Mark

The follow-up to the historic All In pay-per-view event produced by Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks in collaboration with several independent promotions, AEW All In 2023, set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, is doing exceptionally well to carry on the name’s legacy. All Elite Wrestling’s first event outside of North America. It is already by far the most attended AEW event.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “All In on 8/27 at Wembley Stadium is now at 65,745 which would be a gate around probably just under $8.3 million.”

All Elite Wrestling is pulling out all the stops this summer, with CM Punk’s return, AEW Collision’s premiere, a massive Canadian tour, and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II all scheduled for June and July.

Tony Khan recently referred to All In 2023 as the “Most Anticipated Event In The History Of AEW.”