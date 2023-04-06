AEW All In 2023 Set For Wembley Stadium In London, England On August 27

The “very important announcement” that AEW and Tony Khan hyped as among the biggest in the history of the company has been revealed.

What was it?

AEW ALL IN 2023 will take place from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27.

Check out video of the segment where Tony Khan, Nigel McGuinness and Adam Cole announced the news on the 4/5 episode of AEW Dynamite from UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y. via the tweet embedded below.

