According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW All In: London 2024 would garner the second biggest merchandise sales in company history. No actual figures were given, although it was mentioned on the report that when it comes to the total dollars per head, the show was up compared to last year’s All In.

AEW All In: London 2024 had a total of 55,000 paid fans inside Wembley Stadium in London, England and the show was among the two biggest PPVs the company had this year.