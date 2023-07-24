AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Being Promoted As Wrestling’s “Biggest Spectacular Of All Time”

The 2023 AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, is now being promoted as “professional wrestling’s biggest spectacular of all time” in a new commercial.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that 76,251 tickets were distributed, with paid attendance estimated at around 69,700.

According to Meltzer, “From a paid perspective, the next rung is WrestleMania III at 75,700 [paid attendance] but the in building total looks like it has a very good chance of beating WrestleMania 32’s record of 80,709 but the paid is still a challenge to beat.”

The paid attendance at Wrestlemania 32 was reported to be 79,800.