AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Continues To Be In High Demand

AEW will make its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 with its All In show at Wembley Stadium. The crazed pre-sale has provided yet another encouraging sign for the show’s future success.

25,000 fans signed up for the pre-sale on the first day it was made available, despite the event’s announcement only being made last week. The stadium can hold up to 90,000 people.

Some questioned AEW President Tony Khan for trying to run the stadium because doing so would be challenging for even WWE. AEW has a larger presence in the UK than WWE due to higher television ratings.

There are currently 45,000 pre-sale signups, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “Based on the number of people who have signed up for a code to purchase tickets for the presale on 5/2, eight days after the announcement of the show, which broke 45,000 on 4/13, there is a lot of confidence that the show will be a success.”

Even though the event takes place a week before All Out, AEW has not yet confirmed whether it will be broadcast on pay-per-view or as a television special.