AEW All In Breaks All-Time Pro Wrestling Paid Attendance Record

AEW has broken the professional wrestling all-time paid attendance record.

According to WrestleTix, AEW has distributed 80,846 tickets. This number surpasses the 80,709 set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Because AEW’s current capacity at Wembley Stadium is 85,472, there is room for more. This is obviously a huge accomplishment for a company that has only been in operation since early 2019.

On Sunday, August 27, AEW All In will be broadcast live on pay-per-view/Bleacher Report. A week later, they’ll be in Chicago for All Out, which will also be available on pay-per-view.