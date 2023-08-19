AEW All In Breaks All-Time Pro Wrestling Paid Attendance Record

AEW has broken the professional wrestling all-time paid attendance record.
According to WrestleTix, AEW has distributed 80,846 tickets. This number surpasses the 80,709 set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Because AEW’s current capacity at Wembley Stadium is 85,472, there is room for more. This is obviously a huge accomplishment for a company that has only been in operation since early 2019.
On Sunday, August 27, AEW All In will be broadcast live on pay-per-view/Bleacher Report. A week later, they’ll be in Chicago for All Out, which will also be available on pay-per-view.
AEW ALL IN
Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets => 4,626
Current Setup => 85,472
Tickets Distributed => 80,846 (+790 since last update)
This passes the 80,709 number set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/LPpE4KFVVz
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 19, 2023