AEW All In Breaks WWE SummerSlam 1992 Record

The AEW All All In 2023 pay-per-view event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Top matches on the card include AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson.

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will face Toni Storm, Saraya or Skye Blue, Britt Baker or The Bunny, and Sting and Darby Allin will face Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a Coffin Match.

Another milestone has been reached by the show. WrestleTix and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio both reported that the show had sold 79,346 tickets, with 4,702 remaining for a total of 84,048. There are an estimated 73,945 paid tickets, with 1,601 available for resale. This marked the occasion of breaking the European record of 79,127 set by WWE SummerSlam 1992.

“So the Wembley Show today passed last year’s Wembley Show [SummerSlam] for attendance. So now it is officially in third place all time. And we’ll be in first place. Last year’s Wembley show [SummerSlam], they (AEW) passed 79,127 today. So they are behind only Lando and Corani and the WrestleMania AT&T Stadium. And they will pass both of those. I don’t know what day, you know, or what week, but they will pass them both before the show. It will have the record before the show even happens,” Meltzer said.

