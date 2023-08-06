AEW All In Exceeds Major WWE Milestone

The AEW All In event, which will take place on August 27th at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, has been a huge success.

So far, confirmed for the show is MJF defending the World Heavyweight Title against Adam Cole. On Saturday’s Collision, AEW had Tag Team champions FTR challenge The Young Bucks to a match, and Samoa Joe challenged CM Punk to a match.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that All In has sold over 78,000 tickets, surpassing the actual WrestleMania 3 attendance figure of 78,000 tickets sold, despite WWE inflating the number to 93,173 as they do every year. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant was the main event of WrestleMania 3.

Meltzer said, “It passed Hogan-Andre. So, the last number I saw was in the 78,000s. I don’t think it’s at 79 yet. It was 78,000 and, like, 150 ish, yesterday. We’re in the 78,000 range. The next number that I guess would be the goal would be 79,127. So if we’re 600 to get there. That’s about another week, maybe a little less than a week. So that one will, that one will fall. And then the big one, which is the WrestleMania 32, and the Lando record, would probably be. I don’t know, you know, maybe last week. But there, those records are all going down. They will break those records. Unless something unforeseen happens, like all of a sudden nobody buys tickets at the end when they should be in town promoting it the hardest.”

