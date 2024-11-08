AEW ALL IN Kickoff Party Set For Texas Live! On 11/20

AEW issued the following press release today:

AEW To Present Free AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party At Texas Live! Wednesday, November 20

As first reported by Dallas Morning News. All Elite Wrestling today announced a special AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party on Wednesday, November 20 from 6-9 PM CT at Texas Live! in Arlington. The event is free and open to the public and will celebrate the AEW All In: Texas event coming to Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025.The AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party will feature photo opportunities with the stars of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, rare AEW memorabilia displays, exclusive AEW merchandise for purchase, special AEW giveaways and an opportunity to view that evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite live on the Texas Live! screens. In addition, all fans in attendance will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for AEW All In: Texas before they go on sale to the general public.AEW and ROH Stars scheduled to appear include Dustin Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, Thunder Rosa, Athena, Sammy Guevara, The Outrunners and Abadon (talent subject to change).AEW All In: Texas takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025 from Globe Life Field. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view and marks the first time an AEW pay-per-view event has ever been held in Texas. It will also be the first-ever professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field.For the latest information regarding the AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEWGlobe Life Field, located in Arlington, Texas, is the home of the 2023 World Series-champion Texas Rangers. In addition to professional baseball, the venue was designed to host a variety of sports and entertainment events 365 days a year, including concerts, corporate events, football, college baseball games, and more. Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, has hosted 10+ sold-out stadium tours, including Morgan Wallen, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga. For more information, visit GlobeLifeField.com.