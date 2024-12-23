AEW All In: Texas Kicks Off Strong With $1.25 Million Gate And Nearly 10,000 Tickets Sold

After AEW officially announced the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view event scheduled for July 12, 2025, in Dallas, TX, tickets went on sale on December 9, 2024. According to Twitter/X account @WrestleTix, an initial count shows 9,990 tickets distributed for the event, with the venue configured for an 18,140-seat setup.

WrestleTix provided insights into the early ticket sales:

“Tony Khan mentioned after the public on-sale that the show had surpassed $1.25 million at the gate, driven by strong VIP sales. There are currently 569 VIP tickets available. This statement didn’t have a significant impact on this estimate, as the high price of VIP tickets meant only a modest number needed to be sold to reach that total. The implied average ticket price for the tickets distributed so far is $125, which will decrease over time as more standard-priced tickets are sold (the cheapest ticket is $31).”

For context, the AEW All In 2024 event at Wembley Stadium in London began with 33,923 tickets distributed in December 2023 and reached a final count of 53,393 tickets sold by the day of the show. If All In 2025 follows a similar trajectory in ticket sales, the projected final ticket count would be around 15,720. Fans can look forward to a strong turnout as AEW continues its All In tradition.